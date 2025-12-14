default-cbs-image
Brown won't return to Sunday's game at the Giants due to a rib injury.

When Brown exited in the first half, the Commanders listed him with a back issue, which since has been reclassified to a different health concern. With Brown out for the rest of Week 15, Treylon Burks and Jaylin Lane will be the tertiary wide receivers in Washington's offense behind top options Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.

