Brown (groin/knee) missed Wednesday's practice.

Brown hasn't practiced since sustaining a groin injury during a Week 2 loss at Green Bay, but he was spotted on the side working with a strength coach Wednesday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. With Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Deebo Samuel (heel) also not practicing Wednesday, the Commanders' receiving corps is in flux in advance of Sunday's game at the Chargers.