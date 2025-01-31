Igbinoghene racked up a career-high 55 tackles (33 solo) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024. He also had seven passes defensed and compiled 25 yards on kick returns.

Igbinoghene recorded the best season of his career with Washington in 2024, starting 10 of his 17 appearances. During the Commanders' three postseason games, Igbinoghene made 10 tackles (seven solo). After playing out the 2024 campaign on a one-year, $1.29 million contract, Igbinoghene will now become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.