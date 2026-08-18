Oweh (undisclosed) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Oweh did not play in last Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, so it is unclear when the linebacker sustained his injury. A significant issue for the 27-year-old would be a serious issue for the Commanders, as the team just signed the weakside linebacker to a four-year $100 million deal in early March. With fellow edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson (undisclosed) also sitting with an issue, Joshua Josephs, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and Drake Jackson are set to see more first-team reps for the immediate future.