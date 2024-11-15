Zaccheaus caught one of two targets for 10 yards in a 26-18 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday.
Zaccheaus played 42 percent of snaps on offense, third most among Washington wide receivers on a night when five of them logged at least 30 percent share. Zaccheaus has three of fewer targets in four straight games since drawing 21 targets over a four-game span Weeks 4-7. He'll continue in his depth role Week 12 against Dallas, remaining far off the radar in all but the deepest of fantasy leagues.
