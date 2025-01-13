Zaccheaus caught each of his three targets for 19 yards in a 23-20 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Zaccheaus finished second among Washington's wide receivers in snap share (68 percent), slightly ahead of Dyami Brown, who took 58 percent of snaps and caught each of his five targets for 89 yards and a touchdown. Zaccheaus out-produced Brown in each of the final three games of the regular season, catching 15 of 22 targets for 206 yards and three touchdowns during that stretch, so both figure to be involved in the offense during Washington's next playoff game Saturday at Detroit.