Zaccheaus suffered a groin injury during Saturday's divisional-round contest at Detroit.
Prior to his exit late in the second quarter, Zaccheaus hadn't hauled in either of his two targets. As long as Zaccheaus is sidelined, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder and Luke McCaffrey will be the available wide receivers behind top option Terry McLaurin.
