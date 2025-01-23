Zaccheaus (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
Zaccheaus maintained his activity level from Wednesday, giving him just one more opportunity to return to full participation this week or else risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia. In two regular-season matchups with the Eagles, he combined for a 6-80-2 line on 10 targets.
