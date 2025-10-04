Commanders' Percy Butler: Cleared to play against Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butler (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Butler has been cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a hip injury he sustained against the Raiders in Week 3. The 2022 fourth-rounder has primarily served on special teams this season and has logged four tackles (three solo) across three games.
