default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Butler is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a hip injury.

Butler limped to the locker room during the third quarter of Sunday's game, and he is being evaluated by trainers to determine the severity of his hip injury. With Will Harris (ankle) done for the day, Jeremy Reaves and Tyler Owens are the top candidates to get work at safety alongside Quan Martin.

More News