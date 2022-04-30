The Commanders selected Butler in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

Butler brings significant speed to the Commanders' secondary, as he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at 6-foot, 194 pounds. Over his final two seasons at Louisiana, Butler posted 105 tackles, 13 pass breakups, three interceptions and a sack. He'll still need to fine-tune his ball skills and perhaps bulk up before he can take on a significant workload on an NFL defense. Still, his speed should make him effective on special teams in the meantime.