Butler made 47 tackles (29 solo) and had one passed defensed across 17 regular-season appearances with the Commanders in 2024.
Butler acted as a regular rotational contributor in the secondary for Washington, though he struggled to make a significant impact with his defensive opportunities. The 2022 fourth-round pick is now entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Commanders.
