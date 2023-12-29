Butler (wrist) did not participate in practice Thursday.
Butler was a limited practice participant Wednesday, but he took a step back with a DNP on Thursday. He's currently tending to a wrist injury that forced him to exit early from Sunday's loss to the Jets. Terrell Burgess took over for Butler in that contest and will likely do so Sunday versus San Francisco as well if Butler is unable to suit up.
