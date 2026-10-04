Butler (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts in London.

Butler entered concussion protocol following the Commanders' Week 3 win over the Seahawks but ended up making quick progress through the five-step protocol. After opening Week 4 prep as a non-participant, Butler turned in full practices Thursday and Friday and apparently received clearance from an independent neurologist at some point shortly thereafter. He'll be available to serve in a depth role in the secondary but is likely to see most of his snaps on special teams.