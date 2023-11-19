Butler has returned to Sunday's Week 11 contest versus the Giants after previously departing with a back injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Butler departed in the first quarter with a back issue and was examined by Washington's medical staff. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, as the safety has since made his return. Butler is a key part of the Commanders' secondary, playing on every one of the team's defensive snaps over the past five weeks coming into Sunday.