Butler (wrist) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Butler missed his first game of the season in Week 16. With the Commanders already being eliminated from playoff contention, they will exercise caution here instead of having the 23-year-old play through the pain. In his absence, Terrell Burgess will presumably fill in at free safety.
