Butler (illness) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Butler had been dealing with an illness earlier in the week that put him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's affair, but it now seems as if he's feeling well enough to suit up. The second-year pro has tallied 58 total tackles and eight pass deflections through 14 games, and he's expected to start alongside Kamren Curl in the Commanders' secondary in Week 16.