Butler (calf) is active Sunday against the Patriots.
Butler stepped into a starting role for Washington after Darrick Forrest landed on IR with a shoulder injury, and he's played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps each of the last three weeks. He should continue that role Week 9 against New England.
More News
-
Commanders' Percy Butler: Questionable against Patriots•
-
Commanders' Percy Butler: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Commanders' Percy Butler: Out again Week 6•
-
Commanders' Percy Butler: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Commanders' Percy Butler: Leaves with injury•
-
Commanders' Percy Butler: Finds home in D.C.•