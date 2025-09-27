Butler (hip) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The 2022 fourth-round pick from Louisiana was initially listed as questionable after logging three consecutive DNPs during the Commanders' week of practice. However, it now appears Butler's hip injury is enough to sideline him in Week 4. He's played just six defensive snaps through Washington's first three contests, so his absence is likely to have minimal impact Sunday.