Butler (wrist) is out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Butler will sit out his first game of the season in Week 17 due to a wrist injury. In his absence, Terrell Burgess figures to start at safety next to Kamren Curl against a run-heavy San Francisco offense.
