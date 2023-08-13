Mathis (calf) was limited in practice Sunday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Mathis tweaked his calf in Friday's preseason win over the Browns. Although he participated in some drills Sunday, he was taking it slow and was not a full participant. He'll work to recover quickly as he tries to make an impact on the 2023 campaign after spending the bulk of his rookie season on IR.
