Washington designated Mathis (calf) for return from its injured reserve list Wednesday.
Mathis has missed the Commanders' first seven games of the season with a calf injury he's been tending to since the preseason, but he's finally approaching a return to pads ahead of Week 8. Washington's injury reports over this week will provide more information regarding his availability for that contest.
More News
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Headed to IR•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Dealing with preseason injury•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Full participant at OTAs•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Officially lands on IR•
-
Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Set for season-ending surgery•