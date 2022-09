Mathis (knee) is questionable to return with a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Mathis appears to have suffered a knee injury during the first half of the Commanders' Week 1 contest against Jacksonville, though the exact nature and severity of this issue is still unclear. With the second-round rookie sidelined, veteran Daniel Wise should step in at backup defensive tackle.