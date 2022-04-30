The Commanders selected Mathis in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 47th overall.

Washington's affinity for Alabama defenders is on display again with the Mathis selection. Mathis is a big presence at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds with big hands and long arms. Despite not being a standout athlete, Mathis was a productive part of the Crimson Tide's defense. He racked up 9.0 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss as a fifth-year senior in 2021. Mathis will settle in behind former Alabama defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen in the middle of the Washington defense.