Commanders' Phidarian Mathis: Officially lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 12, 2022
4:34 pm ET
Mathis (knee) was placed on the Commanders' injured reserve Monday.
Mathis is already set to miss the entirety of his rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus during his
NFL debut against the Jaguars on Monday. In the second-round pick's absence, veterans Daniel Wise and Efe Obada should take over larger roles at backup defensive tackle.
