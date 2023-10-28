The Commanders activated Mathis (calf) from the injured reserve list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Mathis was placed on IR at the end of training camp after he sustained a calf injury in a preseason game. He played in the 2022 season opener but sustained a season-ending injury when he tore his meniscus. Now that he's healthy, the 2022 second-round pick out of Alabama will provide depth at defensive tackle behind the talented duo of Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.