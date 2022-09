Mathis (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Mathis was forced out of Sunday's 28-22 win over the Jaguars due to a knee injury, putting his Week 2 availability against the Lions in jeopardy. The results of Monday's MRI will provide the Commanders with more information about the severity of the rookie second-rounder's knee issue, and his chances of being able to take the field next Sunday.