Mathis (knee) underwent successful surgery to repair his meniscus Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Mathis is set to miss the rest of his rookie season following surgery, but he's expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2023 campaign. During his NFL debut, the second-round pick played three defensive snaps and one special-teams snap but didn't record any counting stats before suffering the injury.
