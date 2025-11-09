Commanders' Quan Martin: Able to suit up Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions.
Martin hurt his hamstring last Sunday night against the Seahawks and logged a DNP/LP/FP practice progression this week. He'll ultimately be able to avoid missing a game for the first time this season. Martin should therefore take on his usual starting safety role for Washington.
More News
-
Commanders' Quan Martin: Draws questionable tag for Week 10•
-
Commanders' Quan Martin: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Commanders' Quan Martin: No practice Wednesday•
-
Commanders' Quan Martin: Dealing with hamstring injury•
-
Commanders' Quan Martin: Leading tackler Monday•
-
Commanders' Quan Martin: Finishes with seven stops in Week 7•