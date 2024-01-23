Martin started five of 16 games as a rookie in 2023, recording 46 tackles (28 soo), four pass defenses, two interceptions and one sack.

The second-round pick played just 17 defensive snaps before November but then got most of the work at slot corner during the second half of his rookie season. It's hard to say if that's truly where he fits best or just where he ended up because the Washington secondary was such a mess. Either way, Martin should have a prominent role in 2024 under a new coaching staff, as he was one of the relative bright spots this past season for one of the league's worst defenses. He's also one of the more athletic defensive backs in the NFL, boasting a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and 44-inch vertical from the 2023 combine.