Martin (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seems to be past his chest issue, as he's gone from a limited session to begin the Commanders' week of practice to a full workload Thursday. Martin has racked up 27 of his 42 total tackles over the past four games, and he'll look to help Washington end its season on a positive note in Week 18 against the Cowboys.
