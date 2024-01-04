Watch Now:

Martin (chest) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seems to be past his chest issue, as he's gone from a limited session to begin the Commanders' week of practice to a full workload Thursday. Martin has racked up 27 of his 42 total tackles over the past four games, and he'll look to help Washington end its season on a positive note in Week 18 against the Cowboys.

