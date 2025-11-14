Commanders' Quan Martin: Good to go for Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Martin upgraded to full participation at Friday's practice after a pair of limited sessions. He'll occupy his usual starting free safety role Sunday in Madrid.
