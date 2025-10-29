default-cbs-image
Martin recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) during Monday's 28-7 loss at Kansas City.

The Chiefs created plenty of tackling opportunities by running the ball 30 times in Week 8, and Martin capitalized by tallying a career-high tackle total. In Week 9, Washington will play host to the Seahawks, who are one of the most run-heavy teams in the league.

