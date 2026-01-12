default-cbs-image
Martin recorded 99 tackles (52 solo) and three passes defensed while playing in all 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Martin set a new career high in tackles, missing the century mark by one. The 2023 second-round draft pick made 16 starts before being demoted to a bench role in the season finale. Martin will be in the mix for the Commanders' starting free safety role in 2026.

