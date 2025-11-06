Commanders' Quan Martin: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Martin suffered the hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to Seattle. The severity of the issue is still unclear, though it's not a big surprise that he was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday.
