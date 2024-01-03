Martin (chest) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear when Martin picked up the chest issue, but his presence at practice Wednesday suggests it's probably not too severe. If he can upgrade to full participation at practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
