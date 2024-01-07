Martin is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys due to an ankle injury, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
The severity of Martin's injury is unknown at this time. While he is sidelined, Nick Whiteside and Emmanuel Forbes are candidates to see increased snaps at cornerback.
