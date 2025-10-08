Commanders' Quan Martin: Records nine tackles vs. Chargers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin tallied nine tackles (six solo) during the Commanders' win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Martin had a dominant outing during the victory, as he racked up a season-high nine tackles. The 25-year-old will look to build on this strong showing and carry the momentum into the team's Week 6 matchup versus the Bears.
