Martin finished Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Cowboys with seven total tackles (two solo), including one tackle for loss.

The second-year safety from Illinois finished as the Commanders' third-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, who each posted eight total tackles. Martin has impressed in his first season as a full-time starter, recording 66 total tackles, two forced fumbles and one pass defended through 12 games. He and Jeremy Chinn are expected to keep making plays as Washington's top safety duo in the Week 13 matchup against the Titans.