Martin (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Martin briefly left Sunday's contest after sustaining an ankle injury in the second quarter. He'll slot back in at corner alongside Benjamin St-Juste.
