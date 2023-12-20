Martin recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.
Martin had a career-high 10 takedowns in the contest while also securing his first ever sack, bringing down Matthew Stafford in the loss. The cornerback played 73 defensive snaps, his highest total of the year, and he's seen his workload increase as the the season has gone on.
