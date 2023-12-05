Martin recorded seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 45-15 loss versus the Dolphins.
In his second game playing more than 20 defensive snaps (29), Martin also collected more than four total tackles for the first time in Week 13. As the Commanders fall further away from playoff contention, it would make sense for them to continue to give more playing time to their second-round rookie after their bye in Week 14.
