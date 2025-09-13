Commanders' Quan Martin: Tallies seven tackles vs. Green Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin finished Thursday's 27-18 loss to the Packers with seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defense.
Martin was one of five Commanders defenders to play all 68 defensive snaps Thursday, and he finished as the team's second-leading tackler behind Bobby Wagner (11). Martin has developed into an every-down starter since being selected by the Commanders in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
