Martin finished with nine tackles (three solo) Sunday in a loss to Detroit.

Martin and Bobby Wagner each had nine stops to tie for the Commanders' lead in tackles. Martin dealt with a hamstring injury during the week but was able to be on the field for all 70 of Washington's defensive snaps. He's already tallied 67 tackles through 10 games this season after posting a career-high 87 stops across 16 regular-season contests last year.