Martin (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Martin briefly returned to Sunday's game, but the ankle injury appears to be serious enough to have him ruled out for the rest of the contest. Nick Whiteside and Emmanuel Forbes will pick up the slack with Martin sidelined.
