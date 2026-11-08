White carried the ball seven times for 28 yards and caught two of three targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams.

The 28 rushing yards led the Commanders on the afternoon, although Austin Ekeler saw one more carry than White did. With jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) set to miss at least one more contest while on IR, White seems likely to lead the backfield again in Week 10 against the Giants. Over the three games Croskey-Merritt has been sidelined so far, White has produced 186 scrimmage yards and two TDs, one rushing and one receiving, while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.