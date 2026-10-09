Head coach Dan Quinn said Friday that White (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Giants, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.

After missing last Sunday's game with the shoulder issue, White now appears set to return to Washington's backfield as the pass-catching complement to Jacory Croskey-Merritt. White's return will likely mute Austin Ekeler's role, though this could turn into a three-man backfield, leaving none of the trio as enticing fantasy options. White has produced 151 yards on 31 touches this season.