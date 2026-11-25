White turned two kickoff returns into 48 yards during Monday's 22-20 win over the Bengals.

With Jacory Croskey-Merritt back from a four-game absence due to a groin injury, White saw a season-low 15 snaps on offense, and the latter's lone carry early in the fourth quarter was nullified by a defensive offside penalty. Croskey-Merritt and Austin Ekeler were responsible for 20 of the Commanders' 26 rushing attempts Monday, and it looks like the return of the former has squeezed White out of the offensive gameplan. The Commanders will hit the road for each of their next two games, starting with Sunday against the Cardinals.