Commanders' Rachaad White: Named as offseason standout

Commanders coach Dan Quinn named White as one of the standout performers from OTAs and minicamp, but Quinn also cautioned that he expects multiple RBs to contribute and isn't sure if there will be a designated starter, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

The Commanders also have Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen, Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols competing for playing time, with Croskey-Merritt presumably being the other favorite to start. White easily has the most NFL experience of the group as both a rusher and pass catcher, but his efficiency on the ground was often a negative in Tampa Bay -- which is why he settled for a one-year, $2 million contract after piling up 4,106 yards from scrimmage and 25 TDs in four seasons. He's making a good impression with his new team and seems locked in for a Week 1 role, though it remains to be seen if White will get considerable rushing volume or be deployed more like a passing-down specialist.