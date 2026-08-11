Commanders' Rachaad White: Penciled in as No. 2 RB at camp

White was listed as the Commanders' No. 2 running back on the team's unofficial depth chart Monday, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.

White joined Washington in the offseason, inking a one-year deal with the team in March. Head coach Dan Quinn named White as a standout performer from OTAs and minicamp, but at this point, second-year pro Jacory Croskey-Merritt appears to have the edge as the No. 1 option in the backfield heading into the 2026 campaign. White was able to turn 132 carries into 572 yards and four touchdowns while also adding 40 catches and 218 yards through the air over 17 regular-season contests with the Buccaneers in 2025, marking the third time in his four-year career that he was active for the entire regular season.